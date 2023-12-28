Obituary: Hale, Helen

Helen Hale, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away December 21, 2023 at Cedar Grove Personal Care in Parkersburg.

She was born on March 2, 1931 in Nicut, WV, daughter of the late Harrison McCumbers and Bertha Drennen McCumbers May.

Helen retired from Mon Power. She was a member of the Ladies League at Worthington Golf Course for many years and was Club Champion several times. She enjoyed painting, camping and served as Den Mother with the Scouts for many years. Helen was a member of Parkview United Methodist Church where she had served as youth leader in years past and was active with the Ladies Aide.

She is survived by her son Gerald Hale (Judy) of Eureka, NV, grandchildren Tonya, Daniel, William and Bonnie and six great grandchildren Autumn, Brinn, Brayden, Lucas, Dash and Jaxon.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, George E. Hale in 2017.

The Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday at Evergreen North Cemetery with Rev. Raymond Maleke officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Parkview United Methodist Church 2210 Fairview Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.