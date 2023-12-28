Obituary: Haught, Carol Leon

Carol Leon Haught Jr. “Red”, 63, of Smithville, WV, departed this life on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at his residence.

Carol was born on December 10, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Carol Leon Haught Sr. and Susan Stella Haught Ubbens.

He had worked offshore drilling in Louisiana, Simonton Windows and Hall Feed and Farm of Ellenboro, WV.

Carol is survived by two sons, Travis Haught, Smithville, WV, and Joshua Haught, Louisianan; brother, Calvin Haught, Houma, Louisiana; sister, Annalisa Dobbins (Eddy), Harrisville, WV.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Haught, Carlos Haught and Raymond Haught; sister, Kathy McDonald.

Carol will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Smithville Community Building with the Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

