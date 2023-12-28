Obituary: Haught, Carol Leon

Carol Leon Haught Obit
Carol Leon Haught Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carol Leon Haught Jr. “Red”, 63, of Smithville, WV, departed this life on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at his residence.

Carol was born on December 10, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Carol Leon Haught Sr. and Susan Stella Haught Ubbens.

He had worked offshore drilling in Louisiana, Simonton Windows and Hall Feed and Farm of Ellenboro, WV.

Carol is survived by two sons, Travis Haught, Smithville, WV, and Joshua Haught, Louisianan; brother, Calvin Haught, Houma, Louisiana; sister, Annalisa Dobbins (Eddy), Harrisville, WV.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Haught, Carlos Haught and Raymond Haught; sister, Kathy McDonald.

Carol will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Smithville Community Building with the Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road
Concord fire truck struck on I-85 Saturday night.
Avery Street fire burns home
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
(Source: MGN)
Former Wood County court officer’s suit against former sheriff, other officials develops
Knowlton wanted to remind the public that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Law enforcement prepare for New Year’s weekend

Latest News

Violet Lee Bond Obit
Obituary: Bond, Violet Lee
Dorothy L, Williamson Obit
Obituary: Williamson, Dorothy L,
Dr. Donald Michael (Mick) Manzo Obit
Obituary: Manzo , Dr. Donald Michael (Mick)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Anderson, Charles Edward
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hale, Helen