Obituary: Manzo , Dr. Donald Michael (Mick)

Dr. Donald Michael (Mick) Manzo passed away on Sunday December 24, 2023, at Select Hospital in Charleston, WV.

He was born November 20, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV and is the beloved son and only child of Donald Woodrow Manzo and Helen Boone Manzo.

Dr. Manzo graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1960, West Virginia University in 1965 and Southern College of Optometry in 1968. He was a proud member of Sigma Nu Fraternity while at WVU and continued to be an avid fan of his Mountaineers. He then spent 2 years as a Captain in the US Air Force assigned to Strategic Air Command, 354th Medical Group in Maelstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls, MT. In 1970, Dr. Manzo returned to Parkersburg to open private practice and retired from Vienna Eye Clinic in 2013.

Mick was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Masonic Lodge 172, Nemesis Shrine Temple and the Royal Order of Jesters Court 156. He was also an avid Big Reds fan and spent 30 years being the Big Reds Football team Optometrist traveling with the Big Reds and administering eye care to his favorite team. He is a member of the Big Reds’ Football Hall of Fame.

Mick was proud of his Italian heritage and of his grandfather Pasquale Manzo who found his way to the United States of America in 1909 from Duronia, Italy. Pasquale and Maria Belle had 6 sons. Mick was the first grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter Amy Louise Haddox, his 5 Italian Manzo uncles, Pat, Max, Gene, Ed and Fred; Aunt Ruth Barnes, 1st cousins Cammie Manzo and Kent Manzo.

Surviving Mick are his wife Mary Ellen; children, Anne Michelle Manzo McNeel (David) and Amy Kathryn Dugger (Darryl); Step-daughter Mary Suzanne Haddox; beloved granddaughters, Elizabeth Gracey McNeel, Sophia Addyson Dugger and Jacklin Ella Grace Haddox. Also surviving are 1st Cousins; Cathie Barnes West, Peggy Manzo Norman, Dave Manzo, Patsy Manzo Munday, Missy Manzo Fulmer, Ada Manzo Garrison, Shawn Manzo, Molly Manzo Kincaid, Becky Manzo Halstead, Fred Manzo, and many other cousins.

A mass will be held for Mick on January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Vienna, WV, A visitation time will be at Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg on Friday, January 5, 2023, from 5-7 pm. His interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Masonic Graveside Rites.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the incredible doctors and nurses at WVU Medicine who cared for Mick during this most difficult time, especially Dr. Ort Armstrong.

If you wish to make a special gift in honor of Dr. Manzo, please consider The PHS Foundation or charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

