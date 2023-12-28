Obituary: Williamson, Dorothy L,

Dorothy L. Williamson, 83, formerly of Harrisville WV, departed this life on December 26, 2023 in Charleston, WV.

Dorothy was born on April 24, 1940 in Pennsboro, WV the daughter of the late James Willard Leeson and Faye “Fannie” Whitehair Leeson Markle.

Dorothy had been employed by the 5B’s garment manufacturers and had served as manager of the Pennsboro Pantry Store for many years. She was a member of the Apostolic Church. She enjoyed Facebook, camping, going to the Amish Country and shopping.

Dorothy is survived one son, Allen Ray Williamson, Alum Creek, WV; two grandsons, Allen Williamson and Bryan Williamson; great grandchildren, Justin Williamson, Dylan Williamson, Luke Williamson, Taylor Williamson, Piper Williamson, Michael Fraker and Blake Fraker; one great-great grandson, Mavrick Fraker and a special nephew Mark Jones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Hank” Williamson; granddaughter, Beverly Fraker; brothers, Robert Leeson and Donald Leeson; sisters, Maxine Leeson and Betty Stull; and daughter-in-law, Debra L. Willamson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, with the Pastor David Simons officiating. Burial will be in the Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 until 5:00 PM on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

