Parkersburg Catholic pulls away for 52-30 victory over Roane County

Parkersburg Catholic takes control in the second half on the way to 52-30 win
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes took control in the second half on the way to a 52-30 win over Roane County in the 28th edition of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic.

The Crusaderettes had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures including Izzy DeAngelo and Seneca Lang scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively. Parkersburg Catholic remains undefeated at 6-0.

The Crusaderettes move on to the championship game where they will face Charleston Catholic today at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road
Concord fire truck struck on I-85 Saturday night.
Avery Street fire burns home
(Source: MGN)
Former Wood County court officer’s suit against former sheriff, other officials develops
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
Anna Louise Gregg Obit
Obituary: Gregg, Anna Louise

Latest News

Marietta suffers a 76-32 blowout loss to Fairland
Marietta struggles in 76-32 loss to Fairland
Trinity Balog's memorable day propels Parkersburg to victory over River
Trinity Balog's big day helps Parkersburg defeat River
Waterford celebrates after defeating Warren 41-40 in double overtime thriller
Clash at The Coliseum finishes Day 2 of hoops action
Waterford comes up short against Federal Hocking
Waterford falls at home to Federal Hocking 44-38
Parker Schramm celebrates his game winner as Williamstown defeats PHS in the Clash at the...
Clash at the Coliseum concludes Day 1 of basketball action