Parkersburg Catholic pulls away for 52-30 victory over Roane County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes took control in the second half on the way to a 52-30 win over Roane County in the 28th edition of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic.

The Crusaderettes had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures including Izzy DeAngelo and Seneca Lang scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively. Parkersburg Catholic remains undefeated at 6-0.

The Crusaderettes move on to the championship game where they will face Charleston Catholic today at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.