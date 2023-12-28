Parkersburg CVB reports strong tourism numbers for 2023

2023 was a good year for tourism in the Mid-Ohio Valley, according to the Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Parkersburg CVB reports strong tourism numbers for 2023
Parkersburg CVB reports strong tourism numbers for 2023(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2023 was a good year for tourism in the Mid-Ohio Valley, according to the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

CVB president Mark Lewis said the new visitor center by Point Park saw over 7000 visitors this year. That’s more than ten times what they saw at their previous location in downtown Parkersburg.

Lewis said Blennerhassett Island, the Oil and Gas Museum, and Henderson Hall all saw significantly greater attendance this year than the year before as well. And Discovery World on Market exceeded initial expectations for attendance, with more than 42 thousand visitors since it opened this spring.

Lewis attributes some of the boost in tourism to greater outreach and marketing of the area and its attractions. “We tried a few different new marketing avenues this year, we think that helped,” Lewis said. “Also, attendance at Henderson Hall and the Oil and Gas Museum, we believe, was driven by our ability here at the Welcome Center to send those people to those locations that the visitors didn’t know about.”

Lewis said he expects to see tourism grow more over the next few years as Discovery World attracts more people. He also said the new resiliency center being built downtown will open up new opportunities for conventions and other events that attract visitors.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road
Concord fire truck struck on I-85 Saturday night.
Avery Street fire burns home
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
(Source: MGN)
Former Wood County court officer’s suit against former sheriff, other officials develops
Knowlton wanted to remind the public that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Law enforcement prepare for New Year’s weekend

Latest News

Tax prepping
Preparing for the upcoming tax season
Staying healthy
Maintaining your health into the new year
Tax preparing
Tax preparing
Relic hunters present artifacts recovered from Fort Boreman to Wood County Commission
Relic hunters present artifacts recovered from Fort Boreman to Wood County Commission