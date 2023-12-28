Preparing for the upcoming tax season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is time to start preparing your taxes as the year comes to an end.

It is important to know what you should bring if you are having a firm do them or even yourself.

It is important to bring all of your W-2′s, 1099-R’s for those who may be retired, Social Security statement for those on Social Security and any evidence of income if you are going to have a firm help you with you taxes.

If you are claiming dependent, make sure to bring their Social Security card, their date of birth, and legal name.

“For people who are on Social Security you would need your social security statement and those should be coming within the next few days, they usually get them out pretty quick. Any 1099-R that you have would be for pensions for people who are retired and drawing a pension Sometimes employees they take a distribution if they need money out of their annuity and so they would get a 1099R also even though they are not retired.” said Rita Board, Tax Preparer.

If you are wanting to book an appointment, it is best to do so within a week of wanting them completed.

