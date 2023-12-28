Relic hunters present artifacts recovered from Fort Boreman to Wood County Commission

The commissioners heard a presentation from the 35th State Relic Hunters on the group’s recent metal detecting efforts in the park.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission received artifacts recently recovered from Fort Boreman Park Thursday morning.

Over several hunts conducted between September and October, the relic hunters recovered a number of Civil War era relics, including ammunition and a pocket watch.

Relic hunter Brian Kesterson told the commissioners the park is full of interesting historical artifacts. “The area is rich with targets,” Kesterson said. “This is what about maybe four different metal detecting ventures got us out of that area, and it’s a very small area.”

Other, more recent artifacts the hunters uncovered included a Boy Scout mess kit from the 60s and 20th century ammunition from military tactics training in the park.

Searching for artifacts with a metal detector and digging in Fort Boreman is prohibited without prior permission from the commission, which the relic hunters received.

During their meeting Thursday, the commissioners also opened bids for ceiling tile replacements in the courthouse.

