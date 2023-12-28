Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium

The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins, Sundance.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIAMI (CNN) – The Miami Seaquarium in Florida is mourning the loss of one of its dolphins.

According to a social media post, the dolphin named Sundance died Wednesday following “precursors of illness” the previous day.

Sundance had been at the aquarium for more than 30 years.

The dolphin was involved in an incident last year when he attacked a trainer during a show.

The Seaquarium said the trainer had accidentally scratched Sundance, which caused him to break away from the routine.

No details about Sundance’s death have been released.

This is not the first loss that the Seaquarium has had to endure in recent months.

The famed orca whale Lolita died there in August after living in captivity since 1970.

