Tips for older adults to stay active this winter

As we age, the plummeting temperatures may not signal quite as much fun.
Tips for older adults
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Maintaining an active lifestyle during the colder months can be challenging, especially for older adults.

Activities like visiting family for the holidays may become more of a challenge in the snow and ice of the winter.

Gerry Harwell of Ohio Valley Health Care said seasonal depression affects many people during the colder months.

She recommends reaching out to others to maintain an active lifestyle.

“Do extra chores, or start having family come over do video talks, things like that. Playing some games with people if they can come over. Try to stay as safe as possible and as healthy as possible. And always lean on others for support and they may need help as well.”

Harrwell said there are many older adult facilities that help seniors maintain an active lifestyle.

Additional tips can be found HERE

