Trinity Balog's big day helps Parkersburg defeat River

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Trinity Balog enjoyed a memorable game as the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds took down River 67-55 in the River City Classic at Marietta College.

Balog led Parkersburg in scoring with 32 points while also reaching 1,000 career points after making a 3-pointer in the second quarter. The Lady Big Reds improve to 4-2 on the season.

Parkersburg will continue River City Classic action against Liberty Union today at 4 p.m.

