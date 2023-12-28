Trinity Balog's big day helps Parkersburg defeat River

Trinity Balog's memorable day propels Parkersburg to victory over River
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Trinity Balog enjoyed a memorable game as the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds took down River 67-55 in the River City Classic at Marietta College.

Balog led Parkersburg in scoring with 32 points while also reaching 1,000 career points after making a 3-pointer in the second quarter. The Lady Big Reds improve to 4-2 on the season.

Parkersburg will continue River City Classic action against Liberty Union today at 4 p.m.

