W. Va. fans filled JP Henry’s for Mayo Bowl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Excitement was through the roof as the West Virginia Mountaineers prepared to play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

As the Mountaineers made their 40th bowl appearance, fans stopped at JP Henry’s to watch the big game and have fun with friends and family.

The restaurant was filled with chatter and excitement as North Carolina kicked off for the start of the bowl game.

Bill Gum is a huge West Virginia fan was excited for what was to come in the game.

“We love coming here. The Mountaineers are certainly going to win this game! They are already up 7-0, they’ve got a couple interceptions. It’s just awesome to be here,” said Gum.

The crowd was not disappointed as the Mountaineers pulled a strong win over the Tar Heels.

A major upset occurred as the Mountaineers lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.