Waterford man charged with second-degree felony child pornography charges

Joshua Wayne Offenberger, age 40, of Washington County was charged with a second-degree felony for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Chief Deputy Mark Warden, agents with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Joshua Wayne Offenberger, age 40, of Washington County.

Offenberger was charged with a second-degree felony for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

This occurred after a search warrant was executed at his residence in Waterford Township.

Offenberger initially denied downloading and reproducing child pornography, but eventually confessed to doing so.

A search of Offenberger’s devices revealed dozens of images and videos of child pornography.

Offenberger was then transported to the Washington County Jail.

Offenberger appeared in Marietta Municipal Court Thursday and is being held on $15,000 plus PR bond.

