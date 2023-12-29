Fire breaks out at home on Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night

Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming from a house down the road.(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire broke out at a residence on the 1100 block of Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night.

Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming a house down the road at 6:02 p.m.

At this time, it is believed that there was no one inside the home at the time of the fire, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time there have been no injuries reported.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, East Wood, Deerwalk, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Departments, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

