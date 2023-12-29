How to cope with an unfortunate loss in a healthy manner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are many ways to cope with unfortunate events in life. Talking, being active, connecting with others are just some of the ways people cope but what is most important is finding a healthy way to cope.

“We have a tendency sometimes to not want to feel those emotions and there is a tendency to sometimes pull back from them. Another thing to keep in mind is time, there is not really a time restraint on grief it can really prolong itself and for everybody it’s different. It’s tailored different to each person,” said Michael Moore of the Counseling & Wellness center.

For many finding those feelings is an important step in healthy coping but finding out how to properly express them is the next step.

“But what’s important like what Mike’s talking about is not just feeling those feelings but also being able to get it out. Being able to talk to someone is important whether that’s a family member, friend, mentor, teacher, coach or even a counselor,” Dr. Stephen Givens of the Counseling & Wellness center.

If you are looking to properly approach someone who is grieving Dr. Gives has a suggestion on advice or comfort you could give them in a time of sadness.

“I would encourage parents talking to their children is help them deal with a loss and the feeling of sadness and the feelings of grief but reassure them they do not have to live in fear. When they feel themselves playing the what if game help them to say we don’t live in what if, we live in what is,” said Dr. Stephen Givens.

Dr. Givens and Michael Moore wanted to relay the message that it is okay to feel the feelings you are feeling and that it is okay to not be okay.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.