Meet Onyx! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Onyx is a senior Pit Bull at the HSOP
Onyx is 7.5 years old. He was a surrender to the HSOP. He's looking for his forever home
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Onyx! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Onyx is a senior dog at 7 1/2 years old. He is a Pit Bull mix and was an owner surrender.

While Onyx is a senior dog, he still has a lot of energy, loves to play, and loves to go for walks and runs. He also does love his naps as well.

Onyx does well with other dogs that are his same size. It’s recommended that he not be with any smaller dogs or cats.

He knows a few tricks. He can sit and catch a treat when thrown. So, you can teach an old dog new tricks!

Onyx just wants to find his new forever home, and spend NYE on the couch with his new family.

If you’d like to make him a part of your family, head over to hsop.org and fill out an application. You can also stop by the shelter and do a meet and greet.

HSOP has a special going on through Saturday, December 30th - all adoptions are $25.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming from a house down the...
Fire breaks out at home on Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night
FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road
Mountaineer fans watching Mayo Bowl at JP Henry's
W. Va. fans filled JP Henry’s for Mayo Bowl
Joshua Wayne Offenberger, age 40, of Washington County was charged with a second-degree felony...
Waterford man charged with second-degree felony child pornography charges

Latest News

Onyx is 7.5 years old. He was a surrender to the HSOP. He's looking for his forever home
Meet Onyx! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Onyx is 7.5 years old. He's a Pit Bull mix and was an owner surrender. He can be found at HSOP
Meet Onyx! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Miss Pretty is 3.5 years old and at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Miss Pretty! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Miss Pretty is 3.5 years old and at the HSOV
Meet Miss Pretty! WTAP's Pet of the Week!