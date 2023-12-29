PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Onyx! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Onyx is a senior dog at 7 1/2 years old. He is a Pit Bull mix and was an owner surrender.

While Onyx is a senior dog, he still has a lot of energy, loves to play, and loves to go for walks and runs. He also does love his naps as well.

Onyx does well with other dogs that are his same size. It’s recommended that he not be with any smaller dogs or cats.

He knows a few tricks. He can sit and catch a treat when thrown. So, you can teach an old dog new tricks!

Onyx just wants to find his new forever home, and spend NYE on the couch with his new family.

If you’d like to make him a part of your family, head over to hsop.org and fill out an application. You can also stop by the shelter and do a meet and greet.

HSOP has a special going on through Saturday, December 30th - all adoptions are $25.

