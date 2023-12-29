Money tips for the new year with Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Finances have a major impact on your lifestyle, well-being, and future. If you want to improve how you deal with money in the new year, the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley has some tips.

WTAP has more with finance professional Rachel Elliott.

Financial goals for the new year will vary from person to person. It can be building your savings to a certain amount, putting enough money aside for a vacation, saving in advance for Christmas shopping, and more.

“Make your budget realistic. Stick to a realistic budget and review that often. Don’t just make it at the beginning of the year but check on that monthly or even weekly,” Elliott said.

Setting a goal, of course, is the tip of the iceberg. Then you have to stick to it.

“If your goal is a savings, you could have your check automatically have part of that put into a savings account…,” Elliott said.

She also suggested writing down all of your purchases to track your spending.

“That way you can see - you’re always held accountable to what you’re spending and where it’s going so then you can make better choices in the future,” Elliott said.

You can also keep receipts or download apps to track your spending.

If you struggle with spending too much money, Elliott suggests using cash rather than your card.

“It’s a lot easier to swipe your card and, if you have your money right there, you can delegate what you’re actually going to spend it on,” she said.

When it comes to low-cost or free resources that can help you budget, Elliott suggested using the Rocket Money app or using services at the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We can do a budget session with them - a budget and goal session. We’ll help them stay accountable to that,” she said.

