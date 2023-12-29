Obituary: Bailey, Tammie Machelle

Tammie Machelle Bailey, 61, of Berea, WV, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

She was born on December 19, 1962, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Kenneth Samuel and Betty Louise Hardbarger (Simons).

Tammie was a graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1982. She was a member of the Cross Church in Parkersburg, WV, where she helped out in the kitchen when she was able. Tammie enjoyed helping take care of others and worked as a caregiver to several people for many years. She loved nature, the beach, and seashells and would go for long walks out on the beach or outdoors when she was able, even when it was cold. She also loved to take photos of nature and was a wonderful photographer. She was a talented writer and liked writing stories. Tammie treasured spending time with her children, especially her new grandchild, Layla Anne. Tammie never knew a stranger and was always making friends in new places.

She is survived by her loving children, Christopher, Amber, and Brittany Bailey; granddaughter, Lalya Anne Pugh; siblings, Janet Dodd (John), David Hardbarger (Kim), Cendy Lewis (Dan), Greg Simons (Cynthia), Mary Roberts, and Randy Hardbarger (Carrissa); and her many friends especially, Carolyn Byrd.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tiffany Louise Pugh, and brother, Kenneth Ray Hardbarger.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Pennsboro Apostolic Church in Pennsboro, WV, with Pastor David Bounds and Pastor David Simons officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Berea, WV. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.