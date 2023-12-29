Obituary: Bever, Deborah Lynn

Deborah Lynn Bever, 67, of Ravenswood, passed away on December 26, 2023, at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg on August 15, 1956, a daughter of the late Jack Harrison and Sheila (Buffington) Harrison.

Deborah dearly loved horses, computers, family, and her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Bever of Ravenswood; 3 children, Brian Franklin (Katie) of Kenna, Jay Bever (Cindy) of Ravenswood, and Shane Bever (Tiffany) of Millwood; three grandchildren, one brother, Charlie Harrison of Parkersburg, one sister, Rebecca Morehead of Parkesburg, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Harrison, and sister, Robin Newbrough.

Service will be on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

