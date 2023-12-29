Obituary: Bigley, Kenny Eugene

Kenny Eugene Bigley, 75, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on December 22, 2023.

He was born on June 16, 1948, in Graysville, Ohio, to Preston and Juanita Bigley. Kenny proudly served in the United States Army, 9th Infantry, from 1968-1970, during the Vietnam War. He then worked a career as a gas technician, retiring from Dominion Gas. Kenny was an active member of the American Legion Post 64, where he could be found almost daily with friends and other veterans serving the community, cooking up great chili, or enjoying a cold Miller Lite.

Kenny became a proud father to his son, Jason Bigley, in March 1976. He married the love of his life, Jessie Bigley, June 27, 1987, at which time he became a step-father, to Sherry and Sandra, a role he took on with joy.

Kenny was one of the kindest and most friendly men you would ever meet. He enjoyed staying active and could be found spending his time fishing with his son, on golf trips to the East Coast with friends, or keeping one of the most pristine yards in all of Devola. Kenny was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He volunteered for many community projects, including the annual Sweet Corn Festival and Veterans Day Parade, to name a few. In his golden years, you could find him daily hunting down the best grocery deals in town, playing with his grandchildren or on his annual summer vacation to celebrate his birthday with a large crab boil party, made by his son, in Oklahoma.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Jessie Bigley; his sister, Sharon Robinson; his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Mark McConaughy; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Emily Bigley, and granddaughters Kesselyn and Reese; step-daughters Sherry Schofield and Sandra Greatheart; step-grandchildren Randall Schofield, Jessica Schofield, and Ashley Schofield; step-great-grandchildren Layla Bowersock, Ezekiel Williams, Ariah Wagner, and Nikkiah Knight.

Services in Kenny’s honor will be held on January 6, 2024, at Putnam Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at the American Legion Post 64 in Marietta, Ohio, at 12:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Strecker Cancer Center in Kenny’s honor: https://foundation.mhsystem.org/.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.