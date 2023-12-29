Obituary: Brown, Nellie Naomi

Nellie Naomi Brown, 91, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 7, 1932, in Williamstown, WV, to the late Clifford and Nellie Canfield.

Naomi graduated from Williamstown High School with the class of 1950. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Williamstown and was a past member of the Red Hat Society and Ladies Circle. She enjoyed cross stitching, her cats, working in her yard and feeding the various wildlife that visited, she was an amazing pie baker and she always kept up on current events. She was a kind and giving person who always put others before herself. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren and was deeply involved in their lives.

She is survived by three children, Julie Rinard (Dan), Dan Brown and Melissa Everly (David); four grandchildren, Joshua Rinard (Jona), Megan Reitnauer (Brit), Julianna Everly and Grace Everly and four great grandchildren, Hudson and Helen Rinard and Patrick and Connor Reitnauer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Brown, and four siblings, Robert, Raymond, Donald Canfield, and Ruth Chewning.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, with Pastor Tony Foreman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4- 8 PM on Saturday, December 30th, at the funeral home and again from 1 PM until the time of service on Sunday.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

