Obituary: Casto, Rose Irene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Rose Irene Casto, 84, of Marietta, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on December 27, 2023, surrounded by family.

Rose was born in Marietta on June 8, 1939, to the late Robert and Mary Wright. Rose was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; two children, son Robert William and daughter Jacquelin Rose; 1 sister, Patricia Kilmer; and one brother, John (Sonny) Wright.

She is survived by her son Mike (Amy) Casto, daughter Heather (Bryan) Muntz, and daughter Misty (Dave) Crosby; three grandchildren, Allen (Kelly) Casto, Amanda (Mikey) Ward, Dana (Kasey) Casto; 5 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marian Russell, Judy (Eddy) Miller; two brothers, twin Ronald (Julia) Wright, David (Bonnie) Wright; and numerous extended family and friends.

Rose met her husband of 66 years, Jack, at the roller skating rink, and they were married on July 9, 1955. Rose enjoyed being a homemaker and homeroom mother while her children were young and later worked in the bakery at the Big Bear.  She had a passion for volunteering at church and the Washington County Home and was a former President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5108 Ladies Auxiliary.  She and Jack were honored by the State of Ohio for their commitment to giving back to their community with the “Joined Hearts in Giving” Award.

Rose, also affectionately known as Rosie, Gertie, Granny, or The Fool, was an avid animal lover, a terrible driver in the snow, frequently turned the wrong way leaving the stores in the mall, and was a wonderful cook.  She spent her leisure time reading books, drinking Snickers coffee creamer with a splash of coffee, watching the Cincinnati Reds or Fox News, listening to Freddy Fender, and feeding her dog “Patches” table scraps.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 3) at 11:00 am at McClure-Shafter-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Valley Cemetery.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 pm.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio, or simply take a trip to the Dollar Tree in Rosie’s honor… she loved that store!

