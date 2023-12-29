Obituary: Gumm, Bessie Jean Whitney

Bessie Jean Whitney Gumm was born November 28, 1932, on County House Lane in Marietta, OH, to Hensel Simon Whitney and Leola Grace Johnson. She grew up with her sisters Mary {known as Polly}, Edna, Leola, and Martha, who have all passed on. She went to school and graduated from Marietta High in June 1950. She met the love of her life the same year and married Kenneth Lee Gumm on June 10, 1951, who went ahead of her to prepare a place.

Bessie started working while in high school and had many jobs over the years. She worked with the radio station on air and secretarial, at Selby Hospital transcribing doctors’ notes, at Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator, FBI as a fingerprint clerk, as a Camper sales owner, Treasury Department as a keypunch operator, as stenographer, then accounting clerk and then retired with over 30 years in the government.

During this period, she raised three daughters after losing her first child (a boy) named Kenneth Lee Gumm Jr. on September 1, 1954. Karen Sue Gumm Farris (Jimmy Farris {deceased}), Norma Jean Gumm Hunt {deceased} (Phillip Hunt {deceased}), and Kathy Lee Gumm Hodsden (David Hodsden) became her job. With each child having kids, her job got larger with eight grandkids (Felicia and David Brookover and Jimmy Farris Jr, Windy, James, Kenneth, and Joseph Hodsden, and Brandon and Alicia Hunt), then 24 great-grandkids, and finally three great, great grandkids. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Ronald Gumm (Beth) of Texas, and three sisters-in-law, Judith Gumm (Richard Arlen Gumm {deceased}), Ardena Gumm (Robert Gumm {deceased}) and Marjorie Gumm (Derwood Gumm {deceased}).

Bessie was always doing something. She was the Worthy High Priestess in 1972 and 1976 for the Marietta Shrine No 12 order of the White Shrine. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 192 in Evans, GA. She was a distributor of Amway. She traveled to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, the Grand Ole Opry, and across the United States from the Atlantic to the Pacific. She was an avid researcher of the genealogy of the family and compiled an extensive amount of information. She would tell you she hated to read, but if genealogy was part of it, she read it.

Her senior years were spent first in Paris, TN. She moved to King George, VA, then to Jacksonville, NC, and finally to Augusta, GA. She stayed with family through these years as family meant so much to her. Her rendition of “Show me the way to go home.” sung only the way that she could, and the saying “Love ya a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.” showed the life in her. Holidays meant a lot and she would so enjoy the large family get-togethers. Her faith in our Lord got her through many things and her church of The Church of Latter-Day Saints guided her. She will be missed by many.

Viewing for Bessie will be held on January 5, 2024 with the hours being from 4 PM to 8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH. Her funeral will be held on January 6, 2024 at 11 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow in Hill’s Church Cemetery.

