Obituary McCumbers, Darrell

Darrell McCumbers, 84, of Woolwine, VA, was welcomed into Heaven on December 24, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1939, in Calhoun County, WV, the eldest of seven children of Bernard and Pearl (Cottrell) McCumbers.

Darrell discovered a love for bluegrass music at a very early age and started playing when he was three years old. While Darrell was best known for his banjo playing, he could play any stringed instrument and taught many of his siblings how to play. The family recorded two albums and played for many years throughout the Midwest and Eastern United States. After high school, Darrell enlisted in the Army and spent time in Korea and Texas. After his service, he returned home and met and married “the woman he couldn’t live without,” his beloved wife, Juanita (Fulks), on September 14, 1963. They settled in Parkersburg, WV, where they raised one child, their daughter Colleen. Darrell had a long career at General Electric and, along with Juanita, built a successful vintage musical instrument business called Darrell’s Banjo Shop. After retiring from GE, Darrell and Juanita moved from their beloved West Virginia to Southwest Virginia to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.

Darrell was a loving husband, father, Pap Paw, brother, uncle, Christian who regularly attended Fairway Baptist Church in Bassett, VA, friend, and proud veteran. He lived life to the fullest every day with a positive attitude. He never lost his love for bluegrass music and played his entire life. Darrell will be greatly missed, and his passing leaves a big void in the hearts of many. However, there is comfort in knowing he is in Heaven and having a joyous family reunion.

Darrell leaves behind his devoted wife of over 60 years, Juanita of Woolwine, VA; daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Rick Lantzy of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Zack Lantzy and Sarah Lantzy of Cary, NC; 4 brothers and sisters-in-law; Dare McCumbers of Spencer, WV, Denzil and Marlane McCumbers of Rosedale, WV, Robert (Buck) and Patty McCumbers of Elizabeth, WV, Dwayne and Barbara McCumbers of Duck, WV; two sisters Connie Hardman of Navarre, OH and Sandra McCumbers of Parkersburg, WV and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Pearl McCumbers; sister-in-law, Mava McCumbers; and brother-in-law, Bill Hardman.

His funeral service will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Fairway Baptist Church (9427 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett, VA 24055). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Military rites will be provided by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. In addition, the family will host a funeral service on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Stump Funeral Home (1440 Arnoldsburg Road, Arnoldsburg, WV 25234). Burial will follow in the Conley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Amedisys Hospice, 5221 Valley Park Drive, Suite 2, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

