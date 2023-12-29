Obituary: Moyers Sr., Nolan Earl

Nolan Earl Moyers Sr., 86, of Frametown, WV, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

He was born on March 30, 1937, in Scott, WV, a son of the late Lester E. and Alda M. (Vanhorn) Moyers.

In addition to his parents, Nolan was preceded in death by his loving and faithful wife of 57 years, Elma Willadene. (White) Moyers.

He is survived by his second loving and faithful wife of 11 years, Sandra Kay Moyers, and five children, Sheila Moore (Kelby) of Jonesborough, TN, Nolan Moyers Jr. (Chris) of Birch River, WV, Donald Moyers of Frametown, WV, Bernard Moyers (Mary) of Frametown, WV, Brenda Davis (Mark) of Buckhannon, WV and two step-children, J. R. Yost and Candice Thornhill. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

Nolan was the oldest in a family of two in Frametown, WV. His sister, Phyllis M. Reaser, continues living in Frametown, WV. Nolan served in the Army from 1955 to 1959 as an MP in France. He worked a successful career as a farmer, and a factory worker in the auto industry, and most of his working years he spent as a sawyer for himself and later for other sawmills. He enjoyed collecting Allis-Chalmers tractors and grafting and growing fruit trees.

Nolan was a deacon in his church for many years and most recently attended Beech Grove Baptist Church.

Elders Mike Richardson and Richard Westfall will officiate a celebration of life service at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023. Visitation will begin one hour before the service.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Moyers Family Cemetery at a later date.

The Moyers family is grateful to the staff at Braxton Memorial Hospital in Gassaway, WV, and at Valley Center Nursing Home in South Charleston, WV, for the kind and compassionate care given to Nolan. We have been blessed by the prayers of family and friends everywhere.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

