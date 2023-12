Daryl “Bud” Nonamaker, 80, of Vienna, passed away on December 24, 2023, at his residence in Vienna.

Daryl was born on November 3, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV.

Per Daryl’s request, there will be no service or visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

