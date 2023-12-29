Obituary: Pridemore, Teresa May

Teresa May Pridemore, 53, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at her residence.

Teresa was born July 23, 1970, in Harrisville, WV, the daughter of the late Perry O. and Margaret L. Mason Bunner.

Teresa had been employed by North Bend State Park and later Simonton Windows. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, farming and gardening, being around horses, and fishing.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Pridemore; two daughters, Leeann Cool (James), Harrisville, WV and Brandie Lanham (Joshua), Parkersburg, WV; son, Travis Pridemore (Nicole), Harrisville, WV; brother, Ricky Bunner (Wanda), Harrisville, WV; grandchildren, Austin, Kaitlynn, Lacie, Cameron, Owen, Treyton, Rayden and Jaysic.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Delbert Bunner.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the Pullman Church of God at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ralph Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Pridemore Bunner Family Cemetery, Harrisville, WV. Friends may call at the church on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Raiguel Funeral Home of Harrisville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

