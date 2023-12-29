Obituary: Reynolds, Dortha J.

Dortha J. Reynolds, 90, of Davisville, WV, passed away on December 28, 2023, at Ohio Valley Health Care. She was born on November 11, 1933 in Murphytown, WV a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Ethel Scott Reynolds.  Dortha retired from the Bureau of Public Debt in 1989 after 32 years of service and formerly attended Lynn Street Church of Christ.

She is survived by her twin sister, Donna Lee Buzzard of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Teddy Tackett officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 1-2 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

