Obituary: Schroeder, Lenora Darlene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Lenora Darlene Schroeder, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 25, 2023.

She was born in Parkesburg on January 27, 1930, a daughter of the late Harry Brian Deems and Rita Bernice (Parsons) Deems.

Lenora enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, traveling, and reading.

She is survived by son, Brian Schroeder (Marilyn) of Washington, WV, daughter Paula Schroeder of Parkesburg, three grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna, and Chelsea, three great-grandchildren, River, Roxie, and Remy, and one brother, James Deems.

In addition to her parents, Lenora was preceded in death by her husband, Merritt Walter Schroeder, four brothers, Bob, Larry, Harry David, and Richard, and two sisters, Joan and Sandra.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Rod Blanchard officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

