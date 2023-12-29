Obituary: Thrasher, Jr., Robert W. “Bobby”

Robert W. “Bobby” Thrasher, Jr. went to his new heavenly home on December 27, 2023. He was born on May 19, 1960, to Charlotte Anne Thrasher and Robert W. Thrasher, Sr. He was a graduate of Marietta High School.

In 1990, Bobby married his lifetime love, Cindy Thrasher, with whom he had the one and only Stephanie.

Bobby was a proud member of the Marietta Fire Department for nearly 25 years. When an injury he received in the line of duty forced him to retire, he began saving lives in another capacity, in the emergency department of Marietta Memorial Hospital. When his cancer treatment required yet another career change, he continued serving others with Marietta Occupational Health Partners, from which he eventually retired.

In each capacity in which he served, Bobby was deeply respected and appreciated. He saved countless lives. Bobby was the calm and steady force in every situation. He was, as he was known in the Marietta Fire Department, “The Total Package.”

While serving as a firefighter, Bobby was awarded the Firefighter of the Year and the Star of Life Award presented by the State of Ohio. He also achieved his lifetime dream of being inducted into the Parkersburg United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame. As a cancer patient, he twice graced the runway and charmed the audiences of hundreds at the Cancer Center Fashion Show.

Bobby loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, NASCAR, dirt track, and bowling, but most of all, he loved his family. When he was not working as a first responder or in healthcare, he was at family events, outings, or enjoying trips to the beach.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Cindy Thrasher, his daughter, Stephanie, and the center of his universe, his granddaughter, Beckett Middleton. Everything Beckett has learned, she learned from Papaw, church, or by watching Andy Griffith on Papaw’s lap.

Bobby is also survived by his sisters Teresa Emerick (Dave), Chris Bishman, brother Kevin (Sheri), numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation will be held at Hadley Funeral Home, Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Fourth and Putnam, Marietta, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 30. The family will greet guests for one hour before the service.

Gifts in memory of Bobby may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 Fourth Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750; Memorial Health Foundation Patient Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 112, Marietta, Ohio 45750; or the Marietta Fire Department, 301 Putnam Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

The Thrasher Family extends its heartfelt thanks for the extraordinary care provided over many years by Dr. Kelli Cawley and her team.

In honor of Tyler Beckett, Bobby donated his corneas through Lifeline of Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at wwww.hadleyfh.com.

