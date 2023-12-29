Parkersburg PD gives suggestions on staying safe while celebrating the new year

NYE driving
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend many people will be bringing in the new year, surrounded by family and friends.

Many of those people will celebrate the milestone with a party that involves alcohol.

If you know you are going to be celebrating that way make sure you plan your ride home in advance to avoid drinking and driving.

“There are local cab companies, in this area we have Uber and Lyft. I was looking today and those three companies allow you to schedule rides in advance so that would be one way to go. If you have a friend or a relative that works also,” said Sgt. Shane Semones.

When you are planning ahead to avoid drinking and driving this holiday weekend you are also saving those around you by being safe.

“For the average sized man you’re talking 2 drinks within an hour and you will either be at or over the legal limit. Especially on NYE people tend to drink a little more so you need to be aware of that and you want to be aware of people around you too and their safety. The people you’re out with and the people you may be meting with that night,” said Sgt. Semones.

Parkersburg and other surrounding police departments will have increased presence this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming from a house down the...
Fire breaks out at home on Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night
FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road
Joshua Wayne Offenberger, age 40, of Washington County was charged with a second-degree felony...
Waterford man charged with second-degree felony child pornography charges
Mountaineer fans watching Mayo Bowl at JP Henry's
W. Va. fans filled JP Henry’s for Mayo Bowl

Latest News

This recipe for Peppermint Tannenbaums came from Mary Ellen Wozny of Coolville!
MOV's Holiday Cookbook for December 29th, 2023
This triple-decker Deck the MOV came from: Tom & Amy Bean of Vincent, Sue Wingrove of Belpre,...
Deck the MOV for December 29th, 2023
Onyx is 7.5 years old. He's a Pit Bull mix and was an owner surrender. He can be found at HSOP
Meet Onyx! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ 10
coping with a loss