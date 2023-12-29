Police looking for information on body found

By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating the cause of death of Christopher Wayne Shilling last seen on Friday, December 22nd.

A body was recovered last Saturday by the Williamstown Fire Department.

Marietta Police, Marietta Fire, Wood County Sheriff, and Williamstown Fire Department all responded to the scene when the body was discovered.

The situation is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who has any information on Shilling who was last seen walking the trail from Walmart towards Duck Creek on December 22nd to reach out immediately.

Call (740) 376-7070 ext. 4174

He was last seen at 2:30pm walking the path behind Aldi’s.

The cause of death is still unknown.

ORIGINAL: https://www.wtap.com/2023/12/24/update-body-found-river-near-williamstown-marietta-bridge/

