A streetscape project worth over $800,000 will soon start in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A streetscape project will begin in Vienna towards the beginning of the new year.

Vienna City Council unanimously passed a budget revision relating to the project on Thursday night. Mayor Rapp explained that the bids came in higher than expected so $20,526.13 more needed to be allocated to fund the effort.

Rapp said that the project will mainly focus on implementing new sidewalks and lighting on 28th Street through 32nd Street on Grand Central Avenue.

“That happens to be where most of the original buildings in the Vienna business district are located and so this will be a fresh look for all of that area right there and should really brighten it up and make it much better,” he said.

In total, the project costs $852,630.65, according to Rapp. He said the city will be paying for $142,000 of it and the state will cover the rest.

Rapp clarified that, while the project is Vienna’s, the state is in charge of it.

Also at city council, members voted to adopt a resolution that will designate $967,000 towards replacing water meters for the city’s water system. This will come out of American Rescue Plan funds.



