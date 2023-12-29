This Is Home: Discovery World looks back on first year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With 2023 coming to its close soon, many people tend to look back on the things that they have accomplished throughout the year, along with a look at how things have changed.

One of the big changes in the Mid-Ohio Valley for this year was the introduction of a place for children and their families to enjoy, and learn from, together.

Discovery World on Market has been one of the newest additions to the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2023.

Close to hitting its nine-month mark in the area, the children’s museum will be celebrating its one-year anniversary in April.

With the coming of the new year being a time of reflection and anticipation, Executive Director of Discovery World on Market, Wendy Shriver, looks back on Discovery World’s first year so far.

One of the highlights of the year, according to Shriver, involves the growth of the number of visitors.

“Well, I would say the biggest highlight has been our attendance. We had projected 20,000 to 30,000 visitors our first year of operation, and only eight months in, we’re over 46,000 visitors.”

As it is in many circumstances, 2023 came with its fair share of challenges for many, Discovery World being one of them.

According to Shriver, one of the biggest challenges throughout the year was putting processes in place to help the children’s museum run smoothly.

“Starting something from the ground up, our favorite word is pivot, because we’ve had to pivot so many times to rework a process that we thought would work like the flow of how all visitors come in the door, how we do their wristband and all the type of information that we didn’t really know because we’d never been an operation before and until you actually get in the middle of it and refine your processes along the way, [and] I think we have it fine-tuned at this point.”

Shriver says that some of the plans that Discovery World on Market has in mind for 2024 involve more improvements and changes including new STEM programming as well as renovations to their theater,

“...we plan to program in that theater every weekend and have some sort of event going on, whether it’s something that would benefit the children that visit the children’s museum or some sort of programming for adults in the community, we just want to have a real wide variety of activities and events going on.”

Shriver says that Discovery World will be rolling out some new programs in 2024, including corporate memberships in the first of the year, and a new program called Izzy’s Birthday Blessings.

This program will be a pay-it-forward concept where people can sponsor birthday parties for children that are less fortunate.

