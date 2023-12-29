Total number of drugs seized in Washington County this year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s says between the Task Force and Deputies on the road division, they have collected various drugs throughout the year with Methamphetamine being the largest amount.

From November of 2022 up until now, the Washington County Sheriff’s office has collected 9lbs of Methamphetamine, 4.9lbs of Fentanyl, 2.6lbs of Heroin, and roughly 2lbs of Cocaine.

“Methamphetamines used to be manufactured within the county within regards to individuals who would manufacture it, but right now there is so much methamphetamines out there that it is coming in and they call it ICE on the street and it comes in from across the border into the United States and we are seeing it right now in Washington County.” said Chief Deputy, Mark Warden

Along with drugs, they collected $116k in cash and 49 weapons.

“So the cash would be about $116k seized and weapons is I believe in the 49 to 50 weapons that we have seized that year. And again, a lot of this may be pre trial and still pre forfeiture.” said Warden

Task Forces are finding these drugs by using K-9s or during traffic stops.

“The task force we have in place right now is the utilization of our K-9s and the traffic stops we are making out there. They are seizing large amounts of fentanyl, but again we also have officers out there who do not have K-9s that are seizing large amounts as well.” said Warden

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction and need help, you can contact the Washington County Behavioral Health or local Law Enforcement.

