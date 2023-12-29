Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee

Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia woman’s everyday stop for morning coffee turned into something big when she won $500,000 on a scratcher.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Darlene Taiste stopped at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach earlier this month while on her way to work. It’s her usual morning stop for coffee.

While she was there, she decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.

“I was so nervous!” Taiste said. “I’ve never won anything that big!”

The chances of winning the $500,000 top prize in the Cash is King game are 1 in 612,000. Taiste is the second winner to claim the top prize, which means one more remains unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming from a house down the...
Fire breaks out at home on Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night
FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road
Mountaineer fans watching Mayo Bowl at JP Henry's
W. Va. fans filled JP Henry’s for Mayo Bowl
Joshua Wayne Offenberger, age 40, of Washington County was charged with a second-degree felony...
Waterford man charged with second-degree felony child pornography charges

Latest News

This recipe for Peppermint Tannenbaums came from Mary Ellen Wozny of Coolville!
MOV's Holiday Cookbook for December 29th, 2023
This triple-decker Deck the MOV came from: Tom & Amy Bean of Vincent, Sue Wingrove of Belpre,...
Deck the MOV for December 29th, 2023
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war