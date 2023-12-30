94th House District candidate reacts to Gov. DeWine vetoing House Bill 68

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A candidate for Ohio’s 94th House District disapproves Governor Mike DeWine’s vetoing of House Bill 68.

House Bill 68 is a measure that sought to ban gender-affirming care and transgender athletes playing girls and women’s sports.

Ohio House of Representatives candidate Kevin Ritter said the effort to protect women’s sports is an issue the state legislature has been pursuing for several years.

Ritter testified twice on different versions of this bill in the past.

He said the sports portion of the bill is most important to him.

“It’s the portion of the bill the Governor really skipped over yesterday. I was really disappointed in the flippant manner that he disregarded the athletic portion of the bill. He said it only affects a small number of people. Well, it affects my daughter, and it affects every young woman that is involved in organized sports in the state of Ohio. So, that really disappointed me that he skipped over that portion of it.”

Ritter believes most Ohioans feel the same way he does about House Bill 68.

“I really think what we saw yesterday is the last act of a fading generation of Republicans who believe surrender to radical interests is the quickest way to wide approval. I don’t think Governor DeWine could be more wrong. A large majority of Ohioans support protecting the integrity of women’s sports and a large majority of Ohioans believe in reasonable restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors.”

