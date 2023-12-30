Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."(Louisville Metro Animal Services)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Kentucky is working to find a forever home for a dog the team says is just feeling down.

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, it took in the stray dog earlier this month that appears to be the “saddest dog at the shelter.”

He doesn’t have a name yet, and workers said they believe he is around 6 years old.

The dog is dealing with hip dysplasia issues and weighs around 80 pounds, the animal care team said.

“He’s just a sad guy,” the team shared. “He needs somebody.”

When filming a Facebook Live earlier this week, the dog could be seen sitting in a corner outside of the shelter. Workers said at one point, a tear rolled down his eye.

“He definitely needs someone to save him,” one of the workers said. “He is so scared. He just sits in the corner with tears in his eyes.”

The workers said he’s been around other dogs and from what they’ve seen, he doesn’t seem to mind them, but he doesn’t show much interest.

They said he is a big, gentle guy who hasn’t done anything to make them question his behavior.

The team doesn’t suspect he was abused or mistreated. They believe he would benefit from a foster home.

On Friday, the team said the dog will be going into a program at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming from a house down the...
Fire breaks out at home on Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night
Joshua Wayne Offenberger, age 40, of Washington County was charged with a second-degree felony...
Waterford man charged with second-degree felony child pornography charges
Mountaineer fans watching Mayo Bowl at JP Henry's
W. Va. fans filled JP Henry’s for Mayo Bowl
FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road

Latest News

Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
Drug seize
Total number of drugs seized in Washington County this year
Drug seize
Drug seize
Discovery World on Market has been one of the newest additions to the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2023....
This Is Home: Discovery World looks back on first year