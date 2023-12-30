Day two concludes at the River City Classic at Marietta College

Marietta's Alex Kendall slams home a two-handed dunk in the Tigers' win over St. Marys
Marietta's Alex Kendall slams home a two-handed dunk in the Tigers' win over St. Marys(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The annual River City High School Basketball Classic came to a close on Thursday night after more great match ups for teams heading in to the New Year.

The Fort Frye Lady Cadets improved to 8-2 on the season, as they put together a great defensive performance to defeat Wahama 54-13.

The Parkersburg Lady Big Reds finish 2-0 in the River City Classic as they took down Liberty Union 65-27. They will return home after the New Year to take on cabell Midland at the Fieldhouse on January 2.

The Belpre Golden Eagles boys basketball team was in a back and forth game against Wahama, but ultimately fell short 62-53.

The Marietta Lady Tigers girls basketball team bounced back after Wednesday’s loss to Fairland, as they took care of the Belpre Lady Golden Eagles 64-26.

And the Marietta Tigers boys basketball team closed out the showcase with a dominant victory over St. Marys 64-29.

