GreenCab will take an indefinite pause in Marietta.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - GreenCab, an affordable transportation service the city helped fund, is going on an indefinite pause in Marietta.

Its last day of service will be on December 31st.

In a press release, the company clarified that it hopes to come back to the area with improvements and long-term support sometime later in 2024.

WTAP sat down with one of the advocates who lead the push to bring GreenCab to our area about the impact the company has had and what this pause means for people with disabilities.

For Donna Balachowski, a local wheelchair-user, GreenCab isn’t just a ride. It’s a ticket to freedom and independence. With just one call, she can get an affordable, wheelchair-accessible cab to pick her up at her door.

She said the difference before and after GreenCab coming to Marietta was like heaven and hell.

“GreenCab has been a blessing,” she said.

According to Balachowski, without GreenCab, there isn’t enough accessible transportation for people with disabilities in Marietta.

While public transportation is also an option, it has its limitations.

“That only goes to a certain time. And, from that time on, is where GreenCab came in,” Balachowski said.

Plus you need to shape your schedule around public transportation’s schedule. And sidewalks aren’t always the next option.

Balachowski said, before GreenCab, due to a lack of available sidewalks, she sometimes turned to driving her wheelchair on the street. This happened one to three times a week. In the winter especially, this can pose safety concerns.

“..., when you have the plow go through, it leaves a certain amount of ice and snow against the parked cars and trying to get past that or roll over that to make a turn, it becomes a little bit more dangerous,” Balachowski said.

She added that winter weather build up can also make it hard to get out of the way of cars.

The final option of course is staying at home.

“To be just cooped up is very very depressing…,” Balachowski said.

She’s dreading the pause.

According to a GreenCab press release, it’s provided over 8,000 trips to over 10,500 passengers. It’s provided over 100 voucher trips for local social service and medical organizations and has given over 50 free trips to WinbBeri Apartments’ residents after the fire.

The free trips meant a lot to Balachowski, who is a WinBeri Apartments resident. She said it helped with the financial burden of the aftermath.

“I cried. I really did. I just...the owner is such a beautiful person and he just...I just love him to death,” she said.

Since early in its time in Marietta, GreenCab’s consistently maintained monthly ridership numbers of at least 1,000, according to a press release.

GreenCab came to Marietta in late January of this year as a Supplemental Transportation Pilot Program. In a press release, the company explained that it was made possible by a public-private agreement between the City of Marietta and GreenCab. It was originally scheduled to end in June, but was extended because of GreenCab’s success in the area. The company hopes to come back to the area no longer a pilot program.

GreenCab is for everyone, not just people with disabilities.

