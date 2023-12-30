Hot bar takeover at St. Marys Galaxy Food Center

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys Galaxy Food Center hosted their annual hot bar takeover with Wood Chipps BBQ.

Wood Chipps BBQ opened up last May and Galaxy Food Center wanted to help them get a jump start on their new business.

Eating pork on New Years is typically a tradition many follow, so Wood Chipps set up in the Galaxy Food Center deli and sold pork sammies for the new years weekend.

Last year they sold around 300 sandwich’s and hope to sell that if not more this year.

All 10% of funds made today will go towards the Elks Lodge spring food basket charity event they do each year.

“I work with the Elks as much as possible to try and help them. They do so much for our community and doing stuff always requires a little bit of money and so that is why we decided to kick in 10% today. They do an Easter basket they also do Christmas baskets, which we obviously just got out of and then the spring baskets are usually handed out around Easter time and they do a really good job of getting some food to families that need it and so all 10% of proceeds are going to go to that” said Casey Edwards, Owner of St. Marys Galaxy Food center.

Edwards stated you can find them set up this time next year in the same spot with Michael and Nikki Chipps owner and co-owner of Wood Chipps BBQ.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.