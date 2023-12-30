Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’

When Cindy Mullins had a kidney stone, she never expected it would lead to her needing all four limbs amputated. (Source: WLEX, interviewee photos)
By Evan Leake, WLEX via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – A Kentucky woman went in for surgery due to a kidney stone, but what happened next is heartbreaking.

Doctors found an infection which forced them to amputate all her limbs.

Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two boys, and a passionate healthcare worker.

But her life has now changed forever in a way no one could have seen coming.

Mullins’ kidney stone caused an infection, making her septic. She was rushed to the hospital and sedated for days.

Finally, when she woke up, her legs were gone.

“At that point, I’ve lost my legs from the knees down, bilaterally, and I’m going to lose my arms probably below the elbow, bilaterally,” Mullins said.

Mullins said it was what doctors had to do to save her life.

“I just said, ‘These are the cards I’ve been dealt, and these are the hands I’m going to play,’” she said.

In the end, Mullins said she is just grateful to be alive.

“I’m just so happy to be alive. I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband,” she said.

Mullins said she hopes that others learn from her story by appreciating what they have and living in the moment.

“Slow down. Appreciate the things around you, especially your family. It’s OK to let people take care of you,” Mullins said. “If one person from this can see God from all this, that made it all worth it.”

Copyright 2023 WLEX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

