Marietta business hosts Pokémon League Cup

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The original Pokémon is a role-playing game based around building a small team of monsters to battle other monsters in a quest to become the best.

Since its inception, Pokémon has grown into a worldwide phenomenon with a dedicated following.

740 Hobby is a certified Pokémon Play Store, giving players more opportunities to test their skills in preparation for larger events.

Store owner Cody Gutberlet said the tournament brings in many people from outside of the Marietta area.

“I think we are the only store within a fifty- or sixty-mile radius that has a Pokémon Play certification. We get a lot of people that come in. We have grown it because people found out we had it. We have people that have been playing and now have a place to come locally instead of traveling out of town. We also have a lot of people that didn’t know it was a thing so now they are coming into the shop and learning how to play the game. We have a kid who just started playing a year ago and he is already top 25 in the world for the junior division so it’s a pretty big deal.”

