Marietta business hosts Pokémon League Cup

740 Hobby is a certified Pokémon Play Store, giving players more opportunities to test their skills in preparation for larger events.
Pokémon League Cup
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The original Pokémon is a role-playing game based around building a small team of monsters to battle other monsters in a quest to become the best.

Since its inception, Pokémon has grown into a worldwide phenomenon with a dedicated following.

740 Hobby is a certified Pokémon Play Store, giving players more opportunities to test their skills in preparation for larger events.

Store owner Cody Gutberlet said the tournament brings in many people from outside of the Marietta area.

“I think we are the only store within a fifty- or sixty-mile radius that has a Pokémon Play certification. We get a lot of people that come in. We have grown it because people found out we had it. We have people that have been playing and now have a place to come locally instead of traveling out of town. We also have a lot of people that didn’t know it was a thing so now they are coming into the shop and learning how to play the game. We have a kid who just started playing a year ago and he is already top 25 in the world for the junior division so it’s a pretty big deal.”

Details about upcoming tournaments can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police looking for information on body found
Kyra Warrener was arrested on December 28, 2023.
Parkesburg woman arrested on drug charges
Drug seize
Total number of drugs seized in Washington County this year
Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming from a house down the...
Fire breaks out at home on Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night
Teresa May Pridemore Obit
Obituary: Pridemore, Teresa May

Latest News

House Bill 68 reaction
94th House District candidate reacts to Gov. DeWine vetoing House Bill 68
Wood Chipps
Wood Chipps
Governor Jim Justice wishes WTAP's Todd Baucher well in retirement.
Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67
Wood Chipps
Hot bar takeover at St. Marys Galaxy Food Center