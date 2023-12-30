Parkersburg Catholic gets first win of season against Wood County Christian

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders get their first win as a boys basketball team since the February 17, 2022, as they take down Wood County Christian at home on Friday 69-40.

Leonardo DeAngelo led the way in scoring for the Crusaders with 25 points, while his teammate Gideon Wilson poured in another 20 in the winning effort. Wood County Christian was led by Owen Allman with 9 points, and Eli Christman with 8 points.

Parkersburg Catholic advances to 1-5, and will face off against Tyler Consolidated on the road on January 5. Wood County Christian falls to 2-4 on the season, they will next hit the court against Calvary Baptist Academy on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.