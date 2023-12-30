Parkersburg Catholic wins ninth straight Mary O’ Crusaderette Classic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the ninth straight season, the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes are the final team standing after the 28th annual Mary O’ Crusaderette Classic, as this year they defeat Charleston Catholic in the championship game 49-39.

Senior Mary Tokodi-Ruth finished with 18 points, and 3 assists, and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Classic for the second straight year.

The Crusaderettes remain undefeated as they advance to 7-0. They will next take the floor on Wednesday, January 2 back at home against Wirt County.

