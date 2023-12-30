Parkesburg woman arrested on drug charges

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested Kyra Warrener of Parkersburg on drug charges.

Agents saw a black Hyundai Sedan bearing Ohio registration going south on Pike Street on December 28, 2023, operated by a person known to agents. Agents were aware the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

A traffic stop was conducted on the car at Pike Street and Mulholland Drive. Agents made contact with the passenger, Kyra Warrener, and the driver. Both of them consented to a search of the car and their persons.

Warrener admitted to having a baggie of powder. She told agents it was powdered sugar. Later, after being mirandized, Warrener said it was mannitol, which is a diuretic. Agents believed the white powder to be suspected fentanyl.

Warrener, 23, was charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in fentanyl. Both charges are second degree felonies. Warrener was transported to the Washington County Jail for processing.

