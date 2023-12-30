Parkesburg woman arrested on drug charges

Kyra Warrener was arrested on December 28, 2023.
Kyra Warrener was arrested on December 28, 2023.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested Kyra Warrener of Parkersburg on drug charges.

Agents saw a black Hyundai Sedan bearing Ohio registration going south on Pike Street on December 28, 2023, operated by a person known to agents.  Agents were aware the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

A traffic stop was conducted on the car at Pike Street and Mulholland Drive.  Agents made contact with the passenger, Kyra Warrener, and the driver.  Both of them consented to a search of the car and their persons.

Warrener admitted to having a baggie of powder. She told agents it was powdered sugar.  Later, after being mirandized, Warrener said it was mannitol, which is a diuretic.  Agents believed the white powder to be suspected fentanyl.

Warrener, 23, was charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in fentanyl.  Both charges are second degree felonies.  Warrener was transported to the Washington County Jail for processing.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming from a house down the...
Fire breaks out at home on Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night
Joshua Wayne Offenberger, age 40, of Washington County was charged with a second-degree felony...
Waterford man charged with second-degree felony child pornography charges
Mountaineer fans watching Mayo Bowl at JP Henry's
W. Va. fans filled JP Henry’s for Mayo Bowl
FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road

Latest News

Drug seize
Total number of drugs seized in Washington County this year
Drug seize
Drug seize
Discovery World on Market has been one of the newest additions to the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2023....
This Is Home: Discovery World looks back on first year
Body found
Police looking for information on body found