Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Longtime WTAP reporter Todd Baucher died Friday, December 29. He was 67.

Todd worked for WTAP for more than 41 years. He was a familiar face and voice to people in the Mid-Ohio Valley, reporting some of the biggest news stories and events over the last few decades.

Todd started at WTAP in 1980. He then retired from WTAP on December 31, 2021. His last story was a look back at the big news stories of that year.

During his time with WTAP, he worked in many roles. Anchoring newscasts on the weekends and news cut-ins for the Today Show as well as a general assignment reporter.

WTAP General Manager and V.P. Ken Long said, “Todd was a huge part of our WTAP family and a wealth of knowledge. Someone we could always count on. We will miss him.”

Todd was there for a couple of the worst disasters the area has seen, the Shell Chemical explosion and fire in 1994 and the IEI recycling facility fire that burned for nine days in 2017.

He has also covered visits to the area from every President, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. And covered a campaign visit from Vice-Presidential candidate Joe Biden in Marietta in 2008.

After graduating from Ohio University in 1978, Todd took his first job as the news director at WBRJ-AM in Marietta, Ohio.

Todd was hard-working and dedicated to his job as a journalist. He won several awards and honors for his work at WTAP. He has won several reporting awards from the Associated Press in Ohio and West Virginia. Todd was also honored with the West Virginia AP Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Todd will surely be missed. He was one of a kind. He worked with and helped countless people over the years. And more than that, he was a friend to all of them. His knowledge of the Mid-Ohio Valley and the news stories over the years was endless. He was dedicated to covering the news and letting people in the area know what was always happening,” WTAP News Director Phillip Hickman said.

Upon retirement, Todd moved to Lancaster, Ohio, but he was never too far away to reach out with a news tip or to help with coverage of a news story.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.