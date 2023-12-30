Williamstown stays undefeated after downing Wirt County

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets remain at the top of Class AA boys basketball in West Virginia, as they stay undefeated with a win at home over Wirt County 69-32 on Friday night.

Junior Parker Schramm was the catalyst, scoring 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter en route to a Yellowjacket victory, their sixth straight win to begin the season.

Connor Hoover led the way for Wirt County with 11 points and 5 rebounds in the effort.

Williamstown will stay home for their next contest as they welcome in the Ritchie County Rebels on Tuesday, while Wirt County will head to Roane County for a match up against the Raiders on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.