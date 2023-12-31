Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.(ATV Hungary / Heti Naplo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) - A Holocaust survivor celebrated a milestone birthday.

Lily Ebert turned 100 years old this week.

For the special occasion, Ebert celebrated with her family and friends in London.

King Charles sent her a bouquet of flowers and a letter saying, “Your extraordinary strength of spirit, resilience, and courage is admired more than I can possibly say.”

The Israeli ambassador also paid Ebert a special visit by wishing her a happy birthday.

Ebert is a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. She has shared her experiences throughout the years after surviving the Holocaust.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police looking for information on body found
Kyra Warrener was arrested on December 28, 2023.
Parkesburg woman arrested on drug charges
Drug seize
Total number of drugs seized in Washington County this year
Authorities received a call from a neighbor saying they saw smoke coming from a house down the...
Fire breaks out at home on Shenandoah Dr. in Davisville Thursday night
Teresa May Pridemore Obit
Obituary: Pridemore, Teresa May

Latest News

Since its inception, Pokémon has grown into a worldwide phenomenon with a dedicated following.
Marietta business hosts Pokémon League Cup
FILE - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills,...
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the...
Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl
House Bill 68 reaction
94th House District candidate reacts to Gov. DeWine vetoing House Bill 68