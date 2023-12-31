Hope Mission gives free meal

Hope Mission
Hope Mission(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Every last Sunday of the month Hope Mission in Parkersburg hosts a free community dinner including care packages.

The holidays can be a challenging time for some, so Hope Mission decided to provide a meal and blessing bags to those in need.

Every last Sunday of the month they will provide a free meal to the community, which falls on the same week every year after the holidays.

The goal is to provide nourishment to those in need and simple feel good feelings.

“Well there is a lot of hungry people, a lot of homelessness, a lot of people that just can’t afford things. Especially with the inflation the way it is, prices have gone up for everything so just to have that nice warm meal that they don’t have to pay for that helps and we do have a lot of volunteers, we have a lot of people that give and donate to the mission, to the food program, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for it” said Aaron Jones, Pastor at Hope Mission.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

